Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.43.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $476.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
