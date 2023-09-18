Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter worth $71,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $476.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

