CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,239 shares of company stock worth $583,552 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

