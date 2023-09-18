Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.21. 145,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,372. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

