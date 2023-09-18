Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $45.53. 1,671,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,912. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

