Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746,336. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

