Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Comcast were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,754,936. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

