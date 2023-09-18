Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Increases Dividend

CFRUY stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

