Compass Financial Group INC SD Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $164.35 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $442.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

