Compound (COMP) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $39.84 or 0.00146336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $311.86 million and $52.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024029 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,827,192 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,826,111.91388252 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.22978233 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 407 active market(s) with $25,032,688.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.