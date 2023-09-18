Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Contango Ore by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Contango Ore by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

