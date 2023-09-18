Contrasting Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) & GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF)

GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A Microsoft 34.15% 38.70% 19.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMO Payment Gateway 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 1 4 33 0 2.84

Earnings and Valuation

Microsoft has a consensus price target of $374.98, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Microsoft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than GMO Payment Gateway.

This table compares GMO Payment Gateway and Microsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMO Payment Gateway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microsoft $211.92 billion 11.56 $72.36 billion $9.69 34.02

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than GMO Payment Gateway.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microsoft beats GMO Payment Gateway on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services. It also provides global payment services; and early payment, GMO-PG remittance, guarantees, and transaction lending services. In addition, the company offers online advertising services consisting of administrative services for listing ads that use Yahoo! Promotional advertising, and Google AdWords; and administrative services for Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, etc. Further, it provides website analysis support, consulting, and other support services. GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment provides server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

