CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

