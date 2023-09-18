Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after acquiring an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

