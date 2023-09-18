Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST stock opened at $555.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.89. The company has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

