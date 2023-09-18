Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.99 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.21 and its 200-day moving average is $519.89. The company has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

