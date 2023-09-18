Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $559.85. 227,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.89. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

