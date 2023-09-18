Count Limited (CUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Count’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

