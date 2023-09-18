Count Limited (CUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Count’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Count Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Count Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Count
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Count Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Count and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.