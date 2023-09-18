CRA Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 672 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

SYK stock opened at $292.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

