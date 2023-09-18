Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,540,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

