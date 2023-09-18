Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 842,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

