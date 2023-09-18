Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,188 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

