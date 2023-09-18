Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $15.29 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

