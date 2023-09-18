Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

