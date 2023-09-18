Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

