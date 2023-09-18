Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $201.44 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day moving average is $196.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

