Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,198,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,057,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

