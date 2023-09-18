Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.