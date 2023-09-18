Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.