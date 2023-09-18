Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

