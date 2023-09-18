Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA opened at $207.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.59 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

