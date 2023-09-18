CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.22.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.