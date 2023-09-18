Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

