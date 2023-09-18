Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,005. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

