Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after buying an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 312,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,316. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

