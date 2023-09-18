Cypress Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 383,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,177. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

