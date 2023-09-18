DA Davidson Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,463,000 after acquiring an additional 817,038 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after acquiring an additional 282,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 256,264 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

