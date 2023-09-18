Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 315,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,985. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

