Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.22.

NYSE DRI opened at $150.06 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

