Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $30.46. Delek US shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 138,358 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

