Desjardins Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$104.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
