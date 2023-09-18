DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 672,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,432,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get DHT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DHT

DHT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. DHT’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.80%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 442,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in DHT by 21.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 28,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.