Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $692.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

