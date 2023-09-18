Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,929 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,755,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the period.

DFEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

