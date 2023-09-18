Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 388,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD remained flat at $46.59 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

