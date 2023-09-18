Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after acquiring an additional 140,962 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,443,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,731,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,024 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. 5,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

