Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Raised by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,865. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

