Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 55,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,072. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

