Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.25

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 15884062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

