Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Down 5.2%

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 34,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 160,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine Opco news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $57,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Disc Medicine Opco news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $57,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,284,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,173 shares of company stock worth $72,663,749. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth $42,187,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth $11,125,000.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

