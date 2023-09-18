Divergent Planning LLC Acquires 6,912 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.34% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.97. 35,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,449. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

