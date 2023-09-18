Divergent Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.14. 306,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.35. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

